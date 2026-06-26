Amo Racing's 2.5 million gns sister to Alpinista strikes for Sir Mark Prescott at Doncaster

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Alpinista's sister Alpinara, who was bought for 2.5 million guineas as a yearling, repaid a sliver of her purchase price by getting off the mark at a sweltering Doncaster on Friday morning.

The three-year-old, who had beaten only two home on her debut at Newbury last October, took the 1m4f fillies' maiden by three and a quarter lengths under David Egan, in the colours of Amo Racing.

She is trained by Sir Mark Prescott, who won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Alpinista in 2022.

Prescott was watching from his base in Newmarket and said: "I think we're all relieved but it was very nice to see her do it well. There were some well-bred ones behind.

"Obviously we don't know what the form amounts to but it was nice to see her, I thought, quite well on top at the end."

Asked what the plan would be now, Prescott said: "To take our time. She's very much like her grandmother Albanova, who won three Group 1s when she was five.

"She's never looked like Alpinista. She's always looked like her grandmother. When she was sold for all that money, everybody asked, 'Does she look like Alpinista?' I said not in the slightest – she's better looking! She was much bigger and needed much more time. If we go carefully, at least you feel you've got a chance, haven't you?"

Sir Mark Prescott: "I think we're all relieved but it was very nice to see her do it well" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

After her victory, which came at odds-on in a contest run at 10.15am to avoid the worst of the heat, Alpinara's winning rider Egan said: "It was good to get her head in front.

"You don't expect mile-and-a-half fillies at this time of year to be impressive; they're always probably just saving a little bit.

"She's taken a massive step forward from her first run. Sir Mark's done a terrific job getting her ready for today but I'm sure she'll step forward. She hit the front and was still rolling around a little bit. I was glad I had the rail as my friend.

"She's done well and she has a lovely pedigree. She's from a family of good horses who do nothing but improve with age and is with the right man who knows what to do with her."

Goodwood Cup winner Alleluia is among the illustrious relatives in Alpinara's family and Egan believes she is not short of staying power herself.

"Whether it's next time she steps up in trip or later on down the line, I've no doubt she's got a lot of stamina," he said. "Whether Sir Mark will step her up in trip is a question for him."

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