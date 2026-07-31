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American Affair comes home fast and late to claim the King George Stakes despite Paul Mulrennan dropping his whip
- 1st2American Affair12/1
- 2nd7Rumstar6/1
- 3rd10Time For Sandals14/1
American Affair got up in the final stages of the King George Stakes to defeat Rumstar, Time For Sandals and Asfoora in a close finish with the first four spread across the course at Goodwood.
Winner of the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last year, American Affair powered home to take the victory despite his jockey Paul Mulrennan dropping his whip.
With a furlong to go, Asfoora looked like she may be the one to claim the prize as she hit the front travelling strongly. However, the finishers were coming and she was not able to hold fire.
Rumstar and Time For Sandals tried valiantly to get to the front in time, but American Affair was the one who came through to take the prize.
Mulrennan said: "We just went for a change of plan today and I have to give credit to Jim Goldie. He said sit tight as he felt he had him back to his best. We were drawn in the middle and we agreed not to disappoint him today. He relaxed lovely in his own tempo.
"He likes his own bit of room and to gallop – he’s just a ball of speed. I dropped my whip as well so he’s very genuine."
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