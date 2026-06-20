Aussie Tom goes and spoils the party for the visitors - but Ascot's Jubilee thriller is what this week is all about

It may come as scant consolation to racing fans on the other side of the world, but despite the nation's leading sprinter getting mugged in the final strides of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes , the £1 million showpiece still had an Australian winner. Unfortunately for them, it was not Joliestar but Aussie Tom.

So strong was the impression made by Tom Marquand on his first winter stint in Sydney six years ago, the British visitor was quickly dubbed Aussie Tom. Those same people might have called him a different name when he galvanised Almeraq to a 25-1 triumph in a Group 1 showpiece that broke Australian hearts.

Agonisingly, given Joliestar moved to the front under James McDonald entering the final furlong and still held the lead four or five strides from the line, she ended up not in first or second but third, beaten a nose and short head by the latest example of William Haggas's equine mastery and a Japanese raider who, 12 months on from a near miss on the sport's grandest stage, encountered the same misfortune.