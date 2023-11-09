Allegorie De Vassy strikes in Listed contest as Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott dominate at Clonmel

The Willie Mullins-trained Allegorie De Vassy made a winning start to the season in the Listed T.A. Morris Memorial Mares Chase, overcoming some early jumping errors to score readily from stablemate Instit.

The six-year-old was a dual Grade 2 winner last season before finishing second to Impervious in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham. Her form dipped in the spring with defeats at Fairyhouse and Punchestown but she got this campaign off to a flyer with a commanding success by two and a quarter lengths.

Allegorie De Vassy clouted the first fence and was a bit sketchy in her jumping early, but she improved as the race went on and impressed with big leaps at the last two fences to seal victory under Paul Townend. Paddy Power cut her to 7-2 favourite (from 5-1) to go one better in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Townend said: "She finished off last season poorly but couldn't have started back better here and there's still plenty to work on. She galloped straight into the first fence for some reason and was big at a couple after that but she warmed up to the task.

"On the whole, she's a very good jumper. She was beaten by a very smart mare at Cheltenham and that probably left its mark for the rest of the season but she's back now and we're delighted with her."

Treble for Elliott

Gordon Elliott is set for a big weekend as he saddles some of his big guns at Down Royal over the next couple of days and the Cullentra stable is in top form after a 71-1 treble.

Farren Glory initiated the treble with a smart performance in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle as he powered clear of some well-regarded rivals.

His jockey Jack Kennedy said: "He jumped a bit big at a couple but I was very happy with him. He was keen but he'll settle away in behind a couple of horses in the future. He's a lovely horse. He did plenty with me the whole way around and was still able to pick up and gallop to the line, so I was impressed with him."

Kennedy landed the 3m handicap hurdle on stablemate Stuzzikini , who came home 31 lengths in front after he was left clear at the last when Missiee fell, before Rainbow Trail completed the treble with a debut win in the bumper under Josh Williamson.

Off the mark

Any Road made a seamless transition to hurdling when landing the 2m½f maiden event under Mark McDonagh for Edward O'Grady.

The six-year-old has some very useful bumper form and stayed on strongly to record an eight-length victory after his main challenger Purse Price unseated Kennedy at the last.

