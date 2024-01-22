'All she can do is keep improving' - Rossa Ryan praises progressive Cloud Cover after feature success

Cloud Cover took her record to four wins from nine starts with a dominant performance in the feature 7f fillies' handicap.

Saeed Manana's four-year-old raced keenly under Rossa Ryan and hit the front still travelling strongly inside the final furlong, before being pushed out to defeat Algheed by half a length.

It was an easy success for the James Tate-trained filly, with her rider required to do very little, and he believes she has the potential to progress further up the ranks.

"It was nice to ride, to be honest," Ryan told Racing TV. "We went pretty steady which was my only worry, but I think she was just beaten by a good filly the last day. She was entitled to do what she did today and she's going the right way. James had her spot on and it was the perfect race for her.

"She could possibly be better in a better race. She's a good, strong-travelling filly even when they go a gallop. All she can do is keep improving."

Turner on top

Being dumped in a hedge beforehand did not stop Hayley Turner conjuring a win out of Flag Carrier , who ran out a comfortable winner of the 7f handicap.

The three-year-old was unruly beforehand but more straightforward in the race and eventually pulled a length clear of Magic Fluke.

"He got himself in a tizzy, but he did it comfortably in the end," said Turner. "I got a nice fall, I landed in the hedge. It hasn't done very well out of it but I was fine!"

