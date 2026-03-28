'I think he's a sprinter, he finds it very hard to go slow' - Aidan O'Brien's reaction to Albert Einstein's Curragh flop

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Albert Einstein is set to go back sprinting as Aidan O'Brien all but ruled out a crack at the 2,000 Guineas after the colt tamely surrendered his unbeaten record in the Gladness Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad and Puerto Rico have now been handed the Ballydoyle baton for the first Classic of the season at Newmarket, which has undergone a major market reshuffle with Bow Echo now the 9-2 favourite.

Having started the day as short as 7-2 for the 2,000 Guineas, Albert Einstein was pushed all the way out to 16-1 with some firms after he trailed in sixth behind course specialist Big Gossey on his eagerly awaited reappearance.

It is now highly unlikely that he will step up to a mile at Newmarket and O'Brien has switched his focus to the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Reflecting on Albert Einstein's disappointing display in the Gladness, O'Brien said: "I think he’s a sprinter and that was a little bit of the reason he was here. It was a very tough call to run him in that ground against older, hardier horses. Obviously we just have to do the right thing by the horse.

"He’s always found it very hard to go slow. Some horses find it very hard to go quick but he finds it very hard to go slow. Usually that kind of horse needs a very strong tempo early. The lads will decide but my initial thought is that he’ll be coming back and he’ll go sprinting."

He added: "It’s a very difficult thing to run against those horses in that bad ground. If you have an older, strong horse, they can maul a three-year-old. He was travelling very strong and in that ground you’d have preferred that he would be travelling a gear or two lower.

"He’s naturally just not able to do that. His tempo is so quick; he is a very high-tempo horse. It was in the back of my mind that this is a big sprinter."

When asked if he could work back from the Commonwealth Cup, O'Brien said: "Yes, that's very possible now. Obviously, we’ll go and talk to the lads and see what they want to do, but there is a very good chance that’s the route he’s going to go.

"He will definitely have another run before the Commonwealth Cup. The sprinters are coming here [for a racecourse gallop] tomorrow – Charles Darwin, Brussels and a few others – they are all three-year-old sprinters as well and this fella will add into the mix there. This fella was always a bit different, but we'll see.

Big Gossey (left) and Billy Lee win the Gladness Stakes with Albert Einstein (right) finishing sixth Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien had spent most of the last year waxing lyrical about the powerful son of Wootton Basset, hailing his speed as "frightening". He remains convinced the colt is special.

"He's a horse who has always excited us and I'd say he still will," the trainer said. "I know what this horse is able to do. He's so big and when Ryan sat up on him he could not believe the width of him. He's 560kg going down into that ground. He's a lot bigger than the horses he was racing against, who are probably 460kg or 470kg. This guy is a monster and being that big in heavy ground is very difficult for him.

"I was happy with the way he behaved. He didn't do anything wrong, only that he was travelling a gear or two high, and then when he got tired he didn't fall in a hole, he kept plugging away. That will do his character the world of good. He got tired and he had to keep going."

He added: "I have it in my head that he will go back in trip but it will depend on what the lads want to do. I think that's what will be happening, but nothing is set in stone. We'll get tomorrow over us with the other horses and see then.

"Our option was to play it safe, let him come up here tomorrow, get a little bit tired and finish in the middle of them and then we'd go on to the Guineas and see what would happen.

"When you go back and think of the Stravinskys and the Mozarts and all them, I saw what they would do over seven furlongs. We're learning on the job."

Betfred 2,000 Guineas, Newmarket, May 2

Coral: 4 Bow Echo, 5 Publish, 7 Gstaad, 8 Gewan, 10 Puerto Rico, 12 Distant Storm, King's Trail, Talk Of New York, 14 Albert Einstein, 16 Hawk Mountain, 20 bar.

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