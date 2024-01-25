Ain't That A Shame 33-1 for Grand National after Thyestes Chase success under Rachael Blackmore

Ain't That A Shame finally plundered big-race handicap success when he battled to victory in the Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park under Rachael Blackmore.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained ten-year-old challenged for the lead between the last two fences and galloped to a gutsy success by a two and a half lengths.Leading contenders Glengouly and Angels Dawn finished second and third.

Ain't That A Shame was introduced into Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook's Grand National betting at 33-1. He finished 17th, beaten 106 lengths, when well-backed in the Aintree showpiece last year.

His victory gave De Bromhead a second Thyestes Chase success, having won the 2017 running with Champagne West, while it was a first victory in the €100,000 contest for Blackmore.

She told RTE: "What a special race, it really is. I live very close to here so it's brilliant. This fella has been knocking on the door plenty in these kind of races and it was good to get his head in front.

"He was too keen and brought me into the race too early. I was in front when I shouldn't have been, but luckily he had a bit saved after the last."

Dunboyne, who was sent off the 5-1 favourite, weakened rapidly towards the closing stages of the race and was pulled up.

