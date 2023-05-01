Aidan O'Brien satisfied despite odds-on defeat for star Luxembourg on comeback in Mooresbridge Stakes

Joseph O'Brien is certainly making hay while the rain falls with Visualisation, as the five-year-old took some useful scalps in making all to land the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes, his second win in three starts of an already busy season.

In what turned into a tactical battle, Declan McDonogh set a steady pace on Visualisation, quickened in in the straight, and then relied on the resolution of his mud-loving mount as he kept going strongly to hold off the challenge of last year's winner Layfayette by a length and a half. There was the same margin back to last year's Irish Derby runner-up Piz Badile in third.

The disappointment of the race was odds-on favourite Luxembourg, who was tapped for speed once the pace quickened and got squeezed up between horses, but all that did was perhaps prevent him from finishing third or fourth. He passed the post fifth under Wayne Lordan, beaten just over three lengths.

It was the winner's first success at this level, having started off by winning the Listed Devoy Stakes at Naas on the first weekend of the season in late March before finishing a creditable second to Point Lonsdale in the Group 3 Alleged Stakes here last month. A step up to Group 1 company may well have been earned on the back of this success.

O'Brien said: "He has come back in really good shape this year. He got a great tactical ride from Declan. He felt that he made a move a bit early on him last time and he was going to move a bit later today and his kick lasted him until about a hundred yards from the line. He found a bit again when the other horse came back at him.

Joseph O'Brien: enjoyed a double at the Curragh on Monday Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

"We would have to think about the Tattersalls Gold Cup for him if it came up soft."

Layfayette has been winless since readily landing the Mooresbridge a year ago, but he came back to form to finish second under Colin Keane for Noel Meade.

The tactical race did not suit Piz Badile on his first start since July under Gavin Ryan, and his trainer Donnacha O'Brien said: "He ran well. It was a very messy race and in that way it's hard to get a read off it, we probably haven't learned very much. But Gavin felt that he was fine over a mile and a quarter and all being well, we will come back here in four weeks for the Tattersalls Gold Cup."

The messy nature of the race probably affected favourite Luxembourg at least as much as any other horse, and in that context his trainer Aidan O'Brien was not too downcast. He said: "He will come on plenty for it. It was a steadily run race but it was good to get him started and he will be back here for the Tattersalls Gold Cup."

