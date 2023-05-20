Aidan O'Brien is a Newbury winner but it's what he said about the Derby that really struck me
It is perfectly easy to forget someone's name, particularly when that someone is so quiet, shy and underwhelmingly dressed as Matt Chapman.
Briefly, as Aidan O'Brien spoke to the ITV Racing broadcaster in Newbury's winner's enclosure, Matt became George. If there was confusion from O'Brien on that front, there was no questioning his certainty when conversation subsequently turned to the Betfred Derby.
Unusually, the master of Ballydoyle was attending a Group 1 raceday without a Group 1 runner, having sat out an Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes in which the extremely likeable Modern Games surged home to score for William Buick and Charlie Appleby.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in