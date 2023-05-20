Aidan O'Brien is a Newbury winner but it's what he said about the Derby that really struck me

It is perfectly easy to forget someone's name, particularly when that someone is so quiet, shy and underwhelmingly dressed as Matt Chapman.

Briefly, as Aidan O'Brien spoke to the ITV Racing broadcaster in Newbury's winner's enclosure, Matt became George. If there was confusion from O'Brien on that front, there was no questioning his certainty when conversation subsequently turned to the Betfred Derby.

Unusually, the master of Ballydoyle was attending a Group 1 raceday without a Group 1 runner, having sat out an Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes in which the extremely likeable Modern Games surged home to score for William Buick and Charlie Appleby.