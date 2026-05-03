Aidan O'Brien claims eighth 1,000 Guineas as 'monster' True Love proves too good under Wayne Lordan

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

True Love banished her stamina doubts in convincing fashion when leaving her better-fancied stablemate Precise and 17 others in her wake in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas to give her trainer, Aidan O'Brien, an eighth winner in the race.

It was a remarkable 49th British Classic success for O'Brien, and victory for the 5-1 chance came as no surprise to part-owner Michael Tabor, who had a wager on the daughter of No Nay Never after a late steer by the trainer.

O'Brien had to settle for second when Gstaad chased home Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday, but 24 hours on this strapping filly, who was ridden by Wayne Lordan, ensured he went one place better.

Drawn in stall 16, True Love was settled into one of three groups behind eventual third Venetian Lace, well away from Evolutionist, who was to finish second. She was on the move at the Bushes and powered out of the Dip under Wayne Lordan to score by a length and three-quarters despite drifting right in the last 100 yards on her first start at a mile.

True Love spent her juvenile career at sprint trips, winning the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot over five furlongs and the Cheveley Park at this course over six.

Her winning return at Leopardstown last month came over seven furlongs and encouraged connections to roll the dice over a mile, while she benefited from the race fitness her stablemate Precise did not possess.

O'Brien said: "The race True Love won at Leopardstown is very unusual in that nearly every filly of ours who has won that has won the Guineas. There were a few like Love who didn't, but most of them did.

"She's also unusual in that she's a Queen Mary filly and very few of them get a mile. I ran her in the wrong race in America as I didn't want her to run against Precise in the Mile and ended up running her in the Sprint, which wasn't fair to her as she was drawn very badly and that was it.

True Love's rivals trail behind her Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"The way she won over seven furlongs at Leopardstown on soft ground with no cover always gave her a chance of staying a mile, and so it has proved. There was always a chance she could get the mile as she is so relaxed in her work at home, as well as the fact she's a big, powerful filly – a monster.

"The lads through the winter at home thought she might get the trip and Wayne was very patient on her today. This place is very unforgiving and there's nowhere to hide out there."

There will be no need to hide now, with O'Brien looking at the Curragh and Royal Ascot with the winner. True Love was cut to even-money favourite (from 6) for the Irish 1,000 Guineas with Paddy Power.

He said: "She'd have the option of dropping back in trip, but I'd imagine she'd be staying at a mile now for the Irish Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"We don't need to go back in trip as we have some three-year-old sprinting colts. She's very classy and Wayne could have gone sooner, but he wanted to wait with her and she came home strongly."

Aidan O'Brien after True Love's win in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien is now one shy of Robert Robson's nine wins in the 1,000 Guineas, a record that has stood for 200 years, and it was a third success for Lordan after victories on Winter (2017) and Hermosa (2019).

Lordan said: "The trip was a bit of a question mark for her because she's got loads of pace, but I got a nice position and she settled really well. I think when I passed the two-furlong marker I was still going pretty easily; it was only a matter of time before letting her go, and she saw out the mile well.

"You never usually know until they hit the line. But when I went past the two pole with her, I knew."

Wayne Lordan is all smiles after the 2,000 Guineas Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He added: "The 1,000 Guineas is a lucky race for me, and I'm lucky with the position I'm in as I always get nice horses to ride."

Precise, the mount of Ryan Moore, was sent off 9-5 favourite on her first run this season. She had met with a setback earlier in the spring and O'Brien was pleased enough with her return in seventh.

O'Brien said: "I was very happy with both fillies. We knew that Precise had an easy bit of work the other day as she had a temperature only two weeks ago. She'll improve for the run."

More on the 1,000 Guineas:

'Oh, big time!' - Michael Tabor more than recoups his Gstaad losses after a Guineas that gave us a beautiful reminder of Aidan O'Brien's team ethos

True Love was the class act in the 1,000 Guineas - but this beaten rival looks a prime Oaks contender

'This is massive for us' - burgeoning operation delighted after progressive filly runs a stormer in 1,000 Guineas

Never say never as True Love earns a first for her sire in 1,000 Guineas

Join Racing Post+ Ultimate now and use the code DIXON20 to get 20% off for a whole year and get exclusive access to Martin Dixon's fantastic insight. Only available on annual subscriptions. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30, 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends, you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.