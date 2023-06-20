Aidan admits his words pile on the pressure - but once again those words are proved right

The King made a considerable impression on his first Royal Ascot as monarch, with the processional carriages leaving a deep imprint on the rain-softened turf. That turf will soon be restored to its former splendour. The impression made by Aidan O'Brien is utterly indelible.

Within the space of an hour and a quarter, O'Brien first equalled Sir Michael Stoute as the most successful trainer in Royal Ascot history before then making the record his own. It is entirely likely he will hold that record for at least as long as any of us live.

The afternoon on which O'Brien became an 83-time Royal Ascot winner started with a Queen Anne Stakes in which he was unusually unrepresented. Ballydoyle lacks an outstanding older miler, yet in Paddington, the sensational St James's Palace Stakes conqueror of Chaldean, the sport's most powerful stable has an exceptional three-year-old miler. In River Tiber, still unbeaten following the Coventry Stakes, O'Brien and the Coolmore lads have the Qipco 2,000 Guineas favourite. All that being so, sitting out the Queen Anne was nothing to worry about.