15:05 Ascot

Age Of Kings runs out a shock 22-1 winner to give Aidan O'Brian a fourth winner of Royal Ascot 2023

Age Of Kings caused a shock in the Jersey
Age Of Kings caused a shock in the JerseyCredit: Edward Whitaker
15:05 Ascot7f Flat, Group 3
Distance: 7fClass: 1
Aidan O'Brien registered his fourth Royal Ascot success of the week as Age Of Kings caused a 22-1 upset under Wayne Lordan.

The Kingman colt only beat one home in last month's Irish 2,000 Guineas, but proved a different proposition with a strong finish to also give his trainer a fourth win in the Jersey Stakes.

In a race which will have knocked many out of the Placepot, Zoology (22-1) and Streets Of Gold (28-1) stuck their necks out on the line to finish second and third. 

O'Brien joined John and Thady Gosden on four winners at the top of the trainer standings for the week with five races to go.

Age Of Kings was having his first run for more than 300 days at the Curragh last time and took a big step forward by coming off a pace set by favourite Covey to score by a length.

The O'Brien first string appeared to be The Antarctic but he was never a factor under Ryan Moore, leaving Lordan to record his fifth victory at Royal Ascot and his first for O'Brien.

Wayne Lordan is led back in on Age Of Kings
Wayne Lordan is led back in on Age Of KingsCredit: Mark Cranham

"This horse had a run in the Guineas because he’d had a long time off the track," the jockey said. 

"I suppose he was only beaten eight lengths behind Paddington so for his first run of the year to do that is not too bad. 

"He’s straightforward and he stays. He’ll get a mile well. They went very slow and I got a bit of cover so I wasn’t getting caught in behind today."

O'Brien gained his first victory in the Jersey with Mozart in 2001 and added further victories with Ishvana (2012) and Gale Force Ten (2013).

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 24 June 2023Last updated 15:51, 24 June 2023
