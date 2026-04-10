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After a horrible day at Aintree there is a greater need than ever for a wholly positive Grand National
Lee Mottershead sees the Grand National's second day marred by Gold Dancer's death
The grim scene played out in front of Aintree's grandstands at the end of the Mildmay Novices' Chase was awful. It was also just about the worst possible thing that could have happened on the eve of the Grand National.
Inevitably we worry about the damage that may have been done to the sport yet the greatest loss is not ours or the sport's. The chief victim was Gold Dancer and the connections of a horse whose finest hour was also his last.
Earlier in the day, readers of The Sun picked up a newspaper whose front page was devoted to blasting Green Party leader Zack Polanski for his claim that horseracing should be banned. It was only in the story's fifth paragraph that it emerged Polanski had made his comments two years ago. The Sun's timing would therefore have looked strange were it not for the fact it wanted to paint the politician's position in stark contrast to that of the millions looking forward to watching Saturday's Randox Grand National. Bearing in mind what happened to Gold Dancer, the timing of the well-intentioned front page went from being strange to unfortunate.
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