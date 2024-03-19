Act Of Authority's Wetherby success keeps Olly Murphy on post-Cheltenham roll

Cheltenham may have been quiet for Olly Murphy but he hopes to make more noise this spring, including with Act Of Authority who made it three from five over hurdles here.

The trainer had just two runners at last week's festival but has already sent out four winners since and is looking ahead to the Grand National meeting and beyond.

"I had a very quiet Cheltenham," he said. "I'd have loved to have a dozen runners there but realistically I didn't have them to run.

"We're going to have a busier Aintree and strive to get better through the spring and the summer and to be more competitive next year."

Spring ground is expected to suit Act Of Authority, who bounced back from defeat at 1-3 at Southwell to land the 2m3½f novice hurdle.

"He's not the biggest and I don't think he'll be seen at his best on winter ground," Murphy said. "It's hard with two penalties, so that was a good performance.

"He's a horse for the autumn and the spring, so we'll look at a sexier target for him. Aintree may come a bit too soon but we could look at Ayr or the Cheltenham April meeting."

Aintree does beckon for Imperial Cup winner Go Dante and Thunder Rock , who landed the Premier Chase at Kelso this month.

"Go Dante is in good form and came out of the Imperial Cup well," Murphy said. "We'll probably look at the two-and-a-half-mile race or the conditional jockeys' race.

"Thunder Rock will run in the Bowl and goes there fresh, whereas a lot of horses had hard races in the Gold Cup. I'm not saying he's going to win that but he'll be ridden to run well and it'll suit him."

'A smashing fellow'

Micky Hammond was delighted to win the 2m3½f chase run in memory of former weighing-room colleague Colin Hawkins.

"When I first came up to North Yorkshire in the summer of 1985, Colin looked after me," he said, after Carrigeen Castle had scored by 11 lengths under Brian Hughes.

"He was riding out at Neville Crump's and I was based at George Moore's in Middleham. We went racing a lot together. Then years later when I was training he regularly rode out for us. He was a smashing fellow.

"We had a couple of entries in this race and were keen to run something. Carrigeen Castle looks progressive. He'll probably have one more run and then we'll look forward to next season with him."

Flat Cap Friday

Wetherby's next meeting is on Thursday week but there is an extra chance for people to see behind the scenes – and raise money for a good cause – this Friday.

At 10am there will be a 'Flat cap course walk' to support 'Flat Cap Friday', which is part of Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

"People will be able to walk the course, come inside the weighing room and also see how we make our hurdles," said chief executive Jonjo Sanderson. "It's for a great cause and there will be tea and cake too."

Places can be booked at info@wetherbyracing.co.uk or on 01937 582035.

