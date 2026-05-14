'Absolute machine' See The Fire scores historic repeat success at track where she was bred to excel

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By one Juddmonte International winner out of another, See The Fire lived up to her York pedigree by becoming the first dual winner of the Middleton Fillies' Stakes.

A repeat of last year's success in the Group 2 contest under Oisin Murphy made it three wins from four at York for the daughter of Sea The Stars and Arabian Queen, who was sportingly kept in training at the age of five by owner-breeder Jeff Smith.

Trainer Andrew Balding's wife Anna Lisa said: "It's such a brilliant decision, very generous of him because she's a lovely mare to have in the yard.

"Oisin got off her and said she's an absolute machine. He said he felt like he was going to win all the way. We're delighted.

"She won the race last year very impressively but you never know if she's going to come back and do it again. But she'd been doing some lovely work at home."

Great expectations

Kevin Ryan is eyeing the King George Stakes at Goodwood with Dickensian , a keen-going juvenile last season who scored a ready success in the Listed Westow Stakes on his first run at three.

"He's grown up a lot," the trainer said. "It was nice to see him do it that way round and switch off. I'm delighted with him.

Dickensian (left) storms home to land the Westow Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's a horse for Glorious Goodwood, it's a fast track and he ran well there last year. He's not in anything at Royal Ascot but he's only a young horse and it's a long season after that.

"It doesn't look like six furlongs will be a problem now he settles and the July Cup hasn't closed yet so we might see about that."

Making Hay

Jamie Spencer made a flying start to the day by landing the opening two races on Persian Spring and Jakajaro in the Fitri Hay colours.

Jakajaro earned a step up in class by dominating the 5f handicap from the off, comfortably defying a 5lb rise for his win at Newmarket last month.

"I didn't expect him to lead this field in such a high-quality race but he's just getting better and he's getting faster," said Robert Cowell, who has trained him since late 2024. "I don't know why.

Jakajaro (Jamie Spencer) wins the five-furlong handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He had talent when he was in Ireland and he contested some pretty snazzy races last year. This year he's been a different horse altogether. Maybe it's just that he's a year older and we know a little bit more about him.

"He'll have to go up to stakes company now, he's earned it. He's in the Temple Stakes and he could quite easily go for something like that."

Persian Spring came from stall ten to get up on the inside rail in the opening two-year-old race.

Persian Spring wins the six-furlong novice contest Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

His jockey said: "The draw was a little bit tricky as I was always trying to edge to the far rail but luckily I was able to get across without doing too much. He's a fast horse and six furlongs would be as far as he'll want to go. Dropping back to five wouldn't be a problem."

Freak accident

Galeron and jockey Jack Callan walked away after a frightening incident before the mile handicap won by Maybe Not.

The six-year-old reared up as he went to leave the parade ring and appeared to get himself entangled with the rail and the hedge when he came down.

Black screens were put up around the gelding, who was quickly attended to. He was eventually able to get up and walk away, although the race was delayed by six minutes.

Callan said: "It was just a bit of a freak accident. He got a little bit agitated and flipped over.

"Luckily we were both okay and that's the main thing, there's always another day. The bush softened his landing but it also meant he was stuck in the same place for a little bit longer than we'd have liked. But he's up and he's walked away.

"The horse comes first. Everyone's done a fantastic job to get him out and back up."

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