Abbaye dream alive for Ado McGuinness and 30-strong syndicate after Tiger Belle storms Longchamp

There were memorable scenes at Longchamp last October when Middleham Park's The Platinum Queen became the first two-year-old to win the Prix de l'Abbaye since 1978 and 30 members of the Shamrock Thoroughbreds syndicate enjoyed a dress rehearsal for a repeat of those celebrations after Tiger Belle had made all under Cristian Demuro in the Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg.

The daughter of Cotai Glory is certainly in good hands with trainer Ado McGuinness, who landed the Abbaye two years ago with A Case Of You.

"The [low] draw was a huge factor and we wanted to take advantage of that," said Stephen Thorne, assistant to McGuinness, who arguably drew the short straw in accompanying the yard's runners to Newcastle for the Racing League fixture. "Cristian is a prolific rider in France and he has done exactly what we asked.

"She’s a straightforward ride with a lot of gate speed and we used that to our advantage. We’re delighted. There’s a huge bunch of owners here today, a big syndicate, all supporting the filly."

Members of Shamrock Thoroughbreds celebrate after Tiger Belle's all-the-way success in the Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg

Tiger Belle came here off the back of a nose success in the Listed Marwell Stakes and it could well be the Abbaye next for a filly who found no suitable taker when offered at the eve-of-Ascot Goffs London Sale.

"A trading partnership bought her to sell at the breeze-ups," said Thorne. "We couldn’t sell her there and we didn’t get her sold at the Goffs London Sale. She's won her Listed and now her Group 3, and we have her entered in the Abbaye.

"The Platinum Queen won the Abbaye last year and she’s also by Cotai Glory. She’s not over-big but she’s got a big heart and you need a horse with plenty of speed for the Abbaye. She’s handled soft ground before, so we might be back here on Arc weekend."

Starry Heavens lands Listed success for Harrington

Starry Heavens took a major step up in grade with aplomb when she added the Listed Prix de Liancourt to her recent success in the Connaught Oaks Handicap at Sligo.

Kevin Stott with Starry Heavens, the beautifully bred winner of Longchamp's Listed Prix de Liancourt

Trained like her close relative Alpha Centauri by Jessica Harrington, the three-year-old filly ran down The Last Waltz under a well-timed challenge by Kevin Stott.

Assistant trainer Kate Harrington said: "She was very impressive when winning her maiden last season and we were a little bit disappointed in the spring. But she had her soft palate fired before her run at Killarney and that seemed to do the trick with her. Then she got her confidence back at Sligo."

Harrington added: "We were pitching her in at the deep end a little bit but we knew she was better than her rating. It looked like a nice opportunity and Kevin gave her a beautiful ride.

"She’s got a beautiful pedigree, being a three-parts sister to Alpha Centauri, and her dam is by So You Think. She‘s got her Listed win now and it would be nice to see her step up to Group company next time."

Gallerist a stayer to follow after snatching Group 3 honours

Cristian Demuro completed a sweep of the Group races on the day that Longchamp reopened the doors following its summer break, adding the Prix Gerald de Geoffre courtesy of Gallerist for Francis Graffard and owners Hollymount Stud.

Gallerist won the G3 Prix Gerald de Geoffre for Cristian Demuro and Francis Graffard

Gallerist was stepping into staying territory for the first time on the back of a four-timer at around a mile and a half, with the son of Zoffany's most recent success coming in the Listed Derby du Languedoc at Toulouse.

Following Gallerist's head defeat of Double Major in what was previously the Prix de Lutece, Graffard said: "He's progressing and getting stronger and we always planned to give him his comeback in this race to see if he would stay.

"He has developed really well over the summer and has a real turn of foot as well as staying, which is pleasing. He's entered in the Prix de Chaudenay [on the Saturday of Arc weekend] and he'll probably run, although I'm not convinced he'll be as effective if the ground turns softer."

