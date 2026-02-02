Aamilah Aswat makes history as the first black female jump jockey to ride a winner in Britain

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aamilah Aswat made history on Monday when she became the first black female jump jockey to ride a winner in Britain.

The 20-year-old was having just her fourth ride when she guided Guchen to victory in the 2m5f handicap hurdle, winning at 9-1 against a field of ten professional jockeys.

Aswat told Racing TV: "It feels amazing to get a winner. Guchen gave me a great feeling and I'm really proud of him. I'm very thankful to connections.

"When you're riding against professionals, it builds your confidence, you can ask them for advice, and they're always nice."

Guchen is trained by Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls and owned by a syndicate that supports the Ebony Horse Club, which aims to provide disadvantaged young people in south London with riding opportunities.

"The road to my first winner has been a bit rocky, but if you stick with it, it’s so rewarding, and hopefully there are many more to come. If it wasn’t for the Ebony Horse Club, I wouldn’t have progressed in my race-riding career, so I’m very thankful," Aswat added.

Aswat was also part of the Riding A Dream Academy programme, which was launched to help young people from diverse communities enter racing.

She added: "For younger girls, it gives them the message that they can do it and I'll be following them every step of the way. Now I want to ride as many winners as I can and just get along with it."

Read more:

Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh and JP McManus with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory

Rich Ricci on Lossiemouth: 'I don't mind running in either race - her best trip is two and a half, but it's a wide-open Champion Hurdle'

'I met James in a bar at Cheltenham' - chance encounter leads to dream start for new owner

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more