- More
Aamilah Aswat makes history as the first black female jump jockey to ride a winner in Britain
- 1st6Guchen9/1
- 2nd5Grand Conquerorfav6/4
- 3rd11Snapdance13/2
Aamilah Aswat made history on Monday when she became the first black female jump jockey to ride a winner in Britain.
The 20-year-old was having just her fourth ride when she guided Guchen to victory in the 2m5f handicap hurdle, winning at 9-1 against a field of ten professional jockeys.
Aswat told Racing TV: "It feels amazing to get a winner. Guchen gave me a great feeling and I'm really proud of him. I'm very thankful to connections.
"When you're riding against professionals, it builds your confidence, you can ask them for advice, and they're always nice."
Guchen is trained by Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls and owned by a syndicate that supports the Ebony Horse Club, which aims to provide disadvantaged young people in south London with riding opportunities.
"The road to my first winner has been a bit rocky, but if you stick with it, it’s so rewarding, and hopefully there are many more to come. If it wasn’t for the Ebony Horse Club, I wouldn’t have progressed in my race-riding career, so I’m very thankful," Aswat added.
Aswat was also part of the Riding A Dream Academy programme, which was launched to help young people from diverse communities enter racing.
She added: "For younger girls, it gives them the message that they can do it and I'll be following them every step of the way. Now I want to ride as many winners as I can and just get along with it."
Read more:
Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh and JP McManus with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory
Rich Ricci on Lossiemouth: 'I don't mind running in either race - her best trip is two and a half, but it's a wide-open Champion Hurdle'
'I met James in a bar at Cheltenham' - chance encounter leads to dream start for new owner
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Southwell: 'I met James in a bar at Cheltenham' - chance encounter leads to dream start for new owner
- 'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans
- Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh and JP McManus with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory
- Juvenile Hurdle: 'He could be anything' - Narciso Has strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims as Mark Walsh continues fine form at Dublin Racing Festival
- Doctor Steinberg into 2-1 favourite for Albert Bartlett after running away with Leopardstown Grade 1
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £30 free bets from Paddy Power
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this February
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Southwell: 'I met James in a bar at Cheltenham' - chance encounter leads to dream start for new owner
- 'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans
- Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh and JP McManus with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory
- Juvenile Hurdle: 'He could be anything' - Narciso Has strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims as Mark Walsh continues fine form at Dublin Racing Festival
- Doctor Steinberg into 2-1 favourite for Albert Bartlett after running away with Leopardstown Grade 1
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £30 free bets from Paddy Power
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this February
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet