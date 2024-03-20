'A superb jockey who has come back better than ever' - Kielan Woods praised after Phillapa Sue success

If Kielan Woods had a fan club, Graeme McPherson would likely be president of it and the pair linked up for another winner thanks to Phillapa Sue, who took the mares' handicap chase.

Woods, not long back from a lengthy whip ban, has ridden more winners for McPherson than anyone else and the trainer, now operating in partnership with David Killahena in Gloucestershire, said: "I think he's a superb jockey. He joined me soon after he rode out his claim at Charlie Longsdon's and I'm delighted when we're able to get him on board.

"He gave one of ours a cracking ride at Wetherby yesterday and that ride there showed just how good he is."

On the rider's response to his suspension, McPherson added: "He's had a couple of tough knocks in the last six or nine months, but has worked really hard to put that behind him and he's come back better than ever; that ride just showed he doesn't need the whip because it was hands and heels.

"I go back a long way with him and love having him on our horses. Since he's been stable jockey to Ben Pauling, he still comes in to school, ride work and get them spot on, and that loyalty means a huge amount in my book."

Skelton success

The Dan Skelton bandwagon that could be careering to a first trainers' title is showing no sign of stopping and there was more success when Theformismighty was on top in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.