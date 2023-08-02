Racing Post logo
15:00 Goodwood
15:00 Goodwood

A royal St Leger hope? 'Tenacious' Desert Hero 6-1 for Classic after Gordon Stakes success

Desert Hero (far):
Desert Hero (far): beat Chesspiece in Gordon StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play6 ran
15:00 Goodwood1m 4f Flat, Group 3
Distance: 1m 4fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Desert Hero
    7/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Chesspiece
    7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Canberra Legend
    7/1

Desert Hero followed up his Royal Ascot success with another superb late surge under Tom Marquand to deny Chesspiece in the Group 3 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes.

The three-year-old supplied the King and Queen with their first Royal Ascot winner in dramatic fashion when getting up late to win the King George V Stakes by a head on his first attempt at a mile and a half on good ground.

Stepping into Group company for the first time since finishing third in last season’s Solario, Desert Hero proved his versatility and class when handling the soft ground to score by a neck. 7-4 favourite Espionage trailed in last of the six runners.

“I think today is a testament to how tenacious he really is,” Marquand told ITV Racing of the 7-1 winner. “He had to find gaps at Ascot and he had to find gaps on ground that’s extremely tough work here. He’s obviously improving and it’s a fantastic job by the team.”

The William Haggas-trained son of Sea The Stars was cut to 6-1 (from 16) for the St Leger by Betfair. Conduit was the last horse to follow up in the Doncaster Classic after winning the Gordon in 2008.

Marqaund won the St Leger aboard Joseph O’Brien’s Galileo Chrome two years ago, and on Desert Hero’s chances of doing the double, he added: “He stays well and he’s shown today that he’s handled as bad a ground as you'll probably find at the back end of the year.”

The runner-up Chesspiece was also cut for the St Leger. He is now 8-1 (from 16) with Betfair.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 3 August 2023Last updated 15:32, 3 August 2023
