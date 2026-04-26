A Royal Ascot hopeful for the King and Queen? Royal runner 'has a bright future' after stylish win on her debut

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Royal Ascot dreams could be alive for the King and Queen in the shape of King's Prize who landed the 6f fillies' novice contest in comfortable style.

The Ralph Beckett-trained juvenile was making her debut and showed great professionalism when storming to success under Rossa Ryan by a length and a half.

The winning rider told Racing TV: "She's done that well and looks like she's got plenty to improve on. She did her job and that's a good start.

"She's bred to get further, but I don't see any reason why we need to just yet. She's not slow and has a good mind on top of it all, which is half of the battle. She's got a bright future. It's exciting as she's done everything right."

Ryan added: "She wasn't fully wound up and there was plenty left to work with, so you'd be optimistic for how far she can go."

King's Prize was a second juvenile winner this year for Beckett from just four runners.

Nervy return

The high-class See The Fire made hard work of her comeback when narrowly taking the Nottinghamshire Oaks.

Last year's Middleton Stakes winner, who has been placed in multiple Group 1s, was sent off the 1-3 favourite. She saw off It's A Heartbeat by just a neck in the Listed contest.

Winning rider Rob Hornby said: "It was always going to be a muddling race and it was my own fault, really. She moved through the race with ease and we saw plenty of the front, which is never ideal. She's very game, but just needed a bit of company."

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