A nine-minute delay, Billy Loughnane falls and several hard-luck stories - another favourite delivers in a messy opener

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For the second consecutive day, the opener at Glorious Goodwood was full of drama as Ciarrai Abu prompted a nine-minute delay after getting loose before winning in style.

The 100-30 favourite unshipped jockey George Wood on the way to the start before enjoying a pick of grass, but showed no ill effects of his adventures in the race as he travelled supremely well on his way to a length victory over Bourbon Blues.

Winning trainer Harry Eustace is familiar with the three-year-old's quirks and said: "He doesn't make it easy for any of us, before or after, but he's obviously got plenty of ability if we can direct it in the right direction.

"I thought George gave him an absolute peach. It was a big step up today, but he had a light weight, so we're still very much in handicap areas at the moment."

It was a typically messy Goodwood handicap and Wednesday's Sussex Stakes hero Billy Loughnane ended up on the floor after his mount Savvy Disko was squeezed in between runners and came down when mounting his challenge.

Hector Crouch, who himself was dislodged from Amiloc at the start of the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, was one of the jockeys involved in the incident.

Fortunately, both Savvy Disko and Loughnane emerged unscathed from the incident, with the rider going on to partner Where Love Lives to finish fourth in the following Richmond Stakes for Donnacha O'Brien.

Like Eustace's stable star Docklands, who finished eighth in the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday, Ciarrai Abu is owned by Australian-based syndicate OTI Racing, and he could be set for a move down under in the future.

The trainer added: "Tom Charlton and John O'Shea are due to receive him at some point. I suppose I could give them a call and see if we can hang on to him while there's some summer ground around."

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