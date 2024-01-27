Racing Post logo
A life is lost and a race is saved on a Festival Trials Day filled with highs, lows and everything in between

Freddie Gingell celebrates his famous Clarence House Chase triumph on Elixir De Nutz
Freddie Gingell celebrates on Elixir De NutzCredit: Edward Whitaker

There was triumph and there was tragedy. There was joy and despair, extremes of emotion, an abundance of drama and the thrilling exhilaration that comes from seeing brilliance in equine form. This was a Cheltenham afternoon that had everything. Remarkably, of course, it was just the aperitif.

Our main course will begin to be served on Tuesday, March 12. A Paddy Power banner on an overhead walkway informed racegoers on Festival Trials Day that it was "45 sleeps 'til the Irish takeover". Thanks to Capodanno, Lossiemouth and Noble Yeats, Ireland's takeover of Cheltenham has already started, yet there was so much more to this day than that, particularly for Jamie Snowden and his team.

Ga Law's victory in the third race, a £100,000 handicap chase, had been cause for handsome celebration. The winner had captured the 2022 Paddy Power Gold Cup but then had his progress halted by a terrible fall at Doncaster. This was his glorious comeback. For Datsalrightgino, the fates were not so kind. 

Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 27 January 2024inReports

Last updated 18:51, 27 January 2024

