'A job well done' as Holloway Boy returns to winning ways in Listed contest - and lowers course record in the process

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Clifford Lee retained full confidence in Holloway Boy and expressed his delight after the six-year-old returned to winning ways in the Listed Pomfret Stakes.

The Karl Burke-trained gelding, who made his breakthrough when a 40-1 debut winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2022, defeated Point Lynas by three-quarters of a length here to register a first success since winning the Hyde Stakes at Kempton in December.

Holloway Boy's victory was secured in a time of 1min 40.36sec, which was a course record on the mile course, and Lee said: "It's always great to get another big winner, but to get a course record is even better.

"He was pricking his ears. I didn't want to hit the front too soon, but once I was there I was confident to put the stick down and coast him to the line."

The winner had previously followed home stablemate Zeus Olympios in the Group 2 Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot earlier this month, while he also filled the same position in the Listed Paradise Stakes, also at the Berkshire track, before finishing 17th of 28 in the Hunt Cup at the royal meeting.

"He's not had it easy," said Lee, speaking to Racing TV. "He ran against Zeus Olympios at Ascot, finishing half a length behind him in second, but he ran a fantastic race. It was a little bit weaker today, but it's a job well done.

"The plan was to stay two off the rail, as I was drawn in two, but once I knew Ray Dawson [on sixth home Model Yuko] was on my outside, I had to sit and suffer, but I was able to then make a manoeuvre."

Scott's brace

Jockey Rowan Scott completed a double on board Polygram in the mile handicap and Jez Bomb in the 1m2f handicap.

Read more reports here

Group 1 joy in Germany for Jessica Harrington as Hotazhell denies British raiders in thrilling finish

'Everything's going great' - Dominic Elsworth and Ryan Hatch pleased with partnership as Emerald Time strikes again

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.