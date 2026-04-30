'A horse who just keeps on giving' - owner Acheson in tears after stalwart Bob Olinger goes out on a high with Stayers success

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Bob Olinger left the Punchestown crowd in raptures and reduced his hard-nosed businessman owner Brian Acheson to tears after bringing the curtain down on his rollercoaster of a career with a fairytale success over old foe Teahupoo in a captivating Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle.

Acheson had revealed before the race that "his third child" would be retired afterwards regardless of the result, and the popular 11-year-old clearly got wind of the magnitude of the occasion.

When Acheson's other runner Teahupoo, with whom Bob Olinger has had some wonderful tangles over the past couple of seasons, led into the straight under a mostly motionless Jack Kennedy, it looked like there wouldn't be much room for romance.

However, Teahupoo flattered to deceive in first-time blinkers in his bid for a hat-trick in the race. Darragh O'Keeffe had ghosted in behind him on Bob Olinger and, having loomed upsides, they just shaded the lead over the final flight before going on to record a game three-quarter-length win from Jimmy Du Seuil, with Teahupoo wilting into third.

Henry de Bromhead after Bob Olinger's win in the Champion Stayers Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It was a suitably epic moment for a horse who managed to win at three Cheltenham Festivals under Rachael Blackmore, yet was still considered somewhat enigmatic given he endured frustrating spells when we wondered if he had the stomach to match his talent.

Now, after winning for an 11th time – and a fifth in Grade 1 company – in 22 starts, his place in jump racing folklore is secure thanks in no small part to Henry de Bromhead's exquisite training skills.

"The fact that Bob read the script is massive, these are days you savour," said De Bromhead. "That's him, he is pure class and that's what class does. He just prowls and he is still prowling now. This is one to savour, you dream that they could go out like that so it is phenomenal."

When capitalising on Galopin Des Champs' dramatic last-fence exit in the Turners Novices' Chase in the Cotswolds four years ago, it was Busselton who came home in second and he managed to claim a second La Touche Cup under O'Keeffe earlier on the card to add a further poignant footnote.

Henry de Bromhead and Darragh O'Keeffe lift the Champion Stayers Hurdle trophy at Punchestown Credit: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

More pertinently, victory in this €300,000 Grade 1 was a third on the day for O'Keeffe, which leaves him trailing Jack Kennedy by three in the jockeys' championship. It has been a quite remarkable effort by him to dig in over the last few weeks and, while he may ultimately run out of road in the quest to hunt down Kennedy, he is now just one shy of a maiden domestic century.

"Days like this are unbelievable," said O'Keeffe. "What a horse this fellow is and he is a huge credit to everyone at home. Davy Roche [De Bromhead's assistant] told me this morning that he'd win today. He knows him like the back of his hand and he was spot on."

Returned a 4-1 shot, Bob Olinger has long been the apple of Acheson's eye. Last year, he foiled the better-fancied Teahupoo to claim a famous Stayers' Hurdle win at Cheltenham but the placings were reversed on his reappearance at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Bob Olinger came out on top back in their private duel in the Stayers' last month, but third was the best he could manage behind Home By The Lee. Clearly, he saved the best for last, and it was enough to have Acheson, who is CEO of the Dornan Engineering group, struggling to keep his emotions in check.

"Special horses don't come along too often," he said with a lump in his throat. "And this fellow is just the horse who keeps on giving."

Every last drop, right to the end. The sort of redoubtable jumps stalwart who provokes such sentimental frailties in us all.

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