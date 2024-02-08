A future star? Unbeaten Queen Of Zafeen has Finley Marsh dreaming after striking success

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Finley Marsh is hoping Queen Of Zafeen is the horse to catapult his career after she landed the 7f fillies' novice stakes in electric style, taking her record to two from two.

Jaber Abdullah's three-year-old got on top close home to win on her debut at Southwell and was ideally positioned off a slow early gallop by her rider, who didn't need to provide much assistance from the saddle for her to scoot home to win by three and three-quarter lengths.

"I'm very lucky to sit on a horse like her, it's not very often you find them," Marsh told Sky Sports Racing. "She's bred to be very nice and all of the thanks go to Jaber for putting me on her.

"We went slow and it felt to me like she only hit full stride crossing the line and I think she'll be a miler. I was coming here today and I just really wanted this filly to win because it can progress your career to the next level. Fingers crossed I don't annoy the boss for the next month or so!"

Hughes, who purchased the filly from the 2022 Goffs UK Sale for £110,000, is hoping the partnership can be maintained when she next runs, which could be back at the track in the Listed Spring Cup on March 7.

He said: "There's no pressure from me because I know Finley's as good as anyone but it can be tough. She was a standout when we bought her at Doncaster, she didn't show much throughout the summer but late on she started to bloom."

Read these next:

'You can't beat mother nature' - Doncaster forced to cancel Thursday card after late blizzard

'A few bumps and bruises but he seems none the worse' - Velvet Elvis repeats as Corbetts Cross is all shook up after fall

Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app - now featuring race replays

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.