'A few bumps and bruises but he seems none the worse' - Velvet Elvis repeats as Corbetts Cross is all shook up after fall

Velvet Elvis landed the 3m rated chase for the second year in a row, but it was only half the story in a race that was expected to pave the way to a crack at the National Hunt Chase for favourite Corbetts Cross.

Corbetts Cross had bypassed potential Grade 1 action at Leopardstown over the weekend to come here for what was a softer opportunity – best laid plans and all that – and things looked to be going okay under Derek O'Connor until the front-running Run Wild Fred jumped across him at the third last. Corbetts Cross' head collided with his hind quarters and he came down.

The collision caused Run Wild Fred to come down too, and it was left to the Keith Donoghue-ridden Velvet Elvis to come home in front of his sole remaining rival Eklat De Rire by three and a quarter lengths.

Both horses and riders were unscathed, but it does leave plans for Corbetts Cross somewhat up in the air, with Paddy Power lengthening him to 7-1 for the National Hunt Chase from 7-2.

Later in the afternoon, trainer Emmet Mullins said: "He seems okay. He has a few bumps and bruises but seems none the worse. We can't really say at the moment whether he is still on for Cheltenham until he cools down."

Velvet Elvis was making his first start for Gavin Cromwell, having won the race last year for Tom Gibney, and it could hardly have gone any better, although the trainer was probably as puzzled as anyone with the outcome.

He said: "We'll take it. It's hard to know what would have happened, but he jumped well. A small field and soft ground are probably ideal for him and hopefully that will boost his confidence. I suppose we would have to think about the Irish National now."

It was the second leg of a double for Cromwell and Donoghue after the improving Evies Vladimir was a decisive winner of the 2m5½f handicap chase.

Stone proves tough nut for Mullins

There was compensation for Emmet Mullins later on the card when Toll Stone, who is also owned by the trainer, ran out a battling winner of the four-year-old maiden hurdle.

The son of Australia battled back after a mistake at the last to see off Roboreti by a short head.

Mullins said: "It wasn't the strongest maiden in the world on paper. But after having a few placed runs on the Flat, we were half-questioning his attitude, so it was good to see him stick out his neck there. After a mistake at the last he knuckled down well and galloped all the way to the line. He handled the ground well and we will try to get him out again before it changes."

It was the second leg of a double for rider Donagh Meyler, who also landed the opening beginners' chase on all-the-way winner Sainte Dona for Tom Cooper.

