'A day I'll remember forever' - amateur responsible for looking after The Jukebox Man celebrates first winner under rules

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Louise Chance is responsible for looking after one of Britain's biggest names in training, but she enjoyed success in her own right when riding her first winner on board Man Is King .

The amateur, who works full-time for Ben Pauling, has the pleasure of looking after King George VI Chase winner The Jukebox Man alongside her riding career, and she described her victory with the David Flood-trained seven-year-old in the opening mile handicap as a "day I'll remember forever".

She said: "I'm based at Ben Pauling's, but my career's looking like it'll turn to the Flat. I'm really happy, and David's been absolutely brilliant to me. He's given me some brilliant spins over the Flat, and it'll be a day I'll remember forever.

"I look after The Jukebox Man. Ben's been brilliant to me, letting me have a horse like him, and it's a credit to have someone like him around."

Chance, 22, started her racing career in a point-to-point yard at the age of 12, and went to Fergal O'Brien's team via the racing school, before ending up at Pauling's yard.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, she added: "You can't not love this sport. It's so forgiving, and the more you put into racing, the more it gives back to you."

Drought over

Newmarket trainer Des Donovan saddled his first winner in over a year as Miss Magic Dragon landed the 5½f handicap. The daughter of Ardad, who won by a neck, ended a winless run that stretched back to last April.

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