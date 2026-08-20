'A brilliant ride to go on in front' - everything clicks as Kingsclere conquers the Knavesmire with fabulous four-timer

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Andrew Balding's dominant four-timer on day two of the Ebor festival kicked off with a commanding success for The Lost King in the mile heritage handicap.

The 7-1 shot took over from the pacesetting Mirsky before pulling two and a half lengths clear of last year’s winner Bullet Point.

Balding's four-year-old, who was progressive on the all-weather in the winter, reached a new level on turf when scoring over course and distance last month and defied a 6lb rise to strike again under Oisin Murphy.

Balding's wife and assistant Anna Lisa said: “We weren’t sure he’d go on the ground, but Oisin said he loved it. It was a brilliant ride to go on in front and they never got near him.”

Murphy added: “The team have done a terrific job with him at home. We weren’t going crazy fast and the field didn’t really lay up with the leader. I managed to get a break on him and it was all quite smooth.”

There was drama at the start when 10-1 shot Checkandchallenge was left with no chance after trouble in the stalls, with jockey Callum Shepherd unable to remove the blindfold before the gates opened.

Prizeland on the money

Balding's outstanding run continued when Prizeland added a third consecutive race on the card for his Kingsclere team in the Listed Galtres Stakes, following the victories of The Lost King and Yorkshire Oaks heroine Kalpana .

Prizeland moved to the front in the home straight and quickly pulled clear under Murphy to win by three and a quarter lengths.

Prizeland (Oisin Murphy) wins the Listed Galtres Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The 11-1 winner had arrived with stronger form than her lack of a victory on turf suggested. She had finished second in the Lingfield Oaks Trial in May before again filling the runner-up spot behind Superior Choice in the Listed Glasgow Stakes last month.

That Hamilton contest has produced subsequent Group 1 winners including Kalpana, Subjectivist and Defoe in recent years, and Prizeland built on her effort there when returning to competing against her own sex.

Her previous wins had come on the all-weather at Kempton and Lingfield and the cut in the ground appeared to bring further improvement.

Anna Lisa Balding said: “Oisin got off her and said that's what she loves. We needed to get this Listed win under her belt.”

Fantastic four

Machadadorp completed Balding's four-timer and a treble for Murphy when landing the concluding 7f fillies’ handicap.

The three-year-old broke sharply and remained close to the leaders before moving into contention inside the final two furlongs. She passed the 18-1 shot Woohoo and pulled two and a half lengths clear to record her third career success.

Machadadorp had finished second in a competitive Newmarket handicap before finding the drop to six furlongs against her at Glorious Goodwood. This step up in trip on rain-softened ground brought her stamina back into play.

Her success took Balding’s prize-money haul for the afternoon to £525,820.

Fantasia for Palmer

Mia Fantasia provided Hugo Palmer with his second Ebor festival winner, a year after Ruby’s Angel struck at the meeting.

The 3-1 favourite was held up towards the rear by Marco Ghiani in the 7f nursery before making headway through the field.

He pulled clear in the final furlong to defeat 50-1 outsider Theheatison by two and a half lengths.

Mia Fantasia had met trouble when sixth at Glorious Goodwood last month and Palmer was not alone in believing he should have finished much closer that day.

He proved well handicapped with this second win from four starts and gave Ghiani his first success at the meeting.

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