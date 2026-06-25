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Reportstoday
20:45 Leicester

A boilover! 1-9 favourite for Bow Echo team beaten in match race finale at Leicester

Trainer David O'Meara
David O'Meara: successful with Napolian in the Leicester finaleCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play2 ran
20:45 LeicesterFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Napolian
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Pentonville
    fav1/9
  • 0
    Silk
    6Albertini Star
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A 1-9 favourite for the Bow Echo team of George Boughey and Billy Loughnane was beaten in a match race in the finale at Leicester on Thursday evening.

Pentonville was sent off at prohibitive odds having won two handicaps in the last ten days.

The three-year-old, who races in the colours of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, was a 295,000gns Book 1 buy in 2024 and has started to fulfil some early promise in low-grade handicaps.

Following victories at Wolverhampton and Brighton under amateur jockey Henry Callan, Loughnane took over the on the hat-trick-seeking gelding and set out to make all in the mile handicap.


Pentonville failed to shrug off his rival in the final two furlongs, however, with the Conor Whiteley-ridden Napolian heading the favourite approaching the final furlong and keeping on best to score by a length and a quarter.

It was a first success for the David O'Meara-trained three-year-old, owned by Steve Ryan, on his first try at a mile. He returned a 9-2 shot.

Napolian's success kicked out 84.1 per cent of remaining Placepot units in the final leg. The dividend was £431.50, with 98.74 winning units.

The shortest-priced losing favourite in British racing history returned at 1-25. The two horses to fail to score at those odds were Royal Forest, who was second at Ascot in 1948, and Doom who filled the same spot in a two-horse race at Ripon in 2023.

Read more . . .

'We have to go into Group company' - James Tate's smart filly dead-heats in Newmarket Listed contest 

John Smith’s Cup entries Will Scarlet and Treble Tee land two feature handicaps for Simon and Ed Crisford 

Leicester card decimated by non-runners as extreme heat takes effect and red warning extended  

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20:45 LeicesterPlay
Dr T B Connors Memorial Handicap2 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Napolian
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Pentonville
    fav1/9
  • 0
    Silk
    6Albertini Star
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