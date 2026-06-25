A boilover! 1-9 favourite for Bow Echo team beaten in match race finale at Leicester

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A 1-9 favourite for the Bow Echo team of George Boughey and Billy Loughnane was beaten in a match race in the finale at Leicester on Thursday evening.

Pentonville was sent off at prohibitive odds having won two handicaps in the last ten days.

The three-year-old, who races in the colours of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, was a 295,000gns Book 1 buy in 2024 and has started to fulfil some early promise in low-grade handicaps.

Following victories at Wolverhampton and Brighton under amateur jockey Henry Callan, Loughnane took over the on the hat-trick-seeking gelding and set out to make all in the mile handicap.



Pentonville failed to shrug off his rival in the final two furlongs, however, with the Conor Whiteley-ridden Napolian heading the favourite approaching the final furlong and keeping on best to score by a length and a quarter.

It was a first success for the David O'Meara-trained three-year-old, owned by Steve Ryan, on his first try at a mile. He returned a 9-2 shot.

Napolian's success kicked out 84.1 per cent of remaining Placepot units in the final leg. The dividend was £431.50, with 98.74 winning units.

The shortest-priced losing favourite in British racing history returned at 1-25. The two horses to fail to score at those odds were Royal Forest, who was second at Ascot in 1948, and Doom who filled the same spot in a two-horse race at Ripon in 2023.

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