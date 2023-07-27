Racing Post logo
14:35 Thirsk
14:35 Thirsk

'A bit of black type would be nice' - Darnation impresses with wide-margin first success

Clifford Lee: rides the hat-trick seeking Acertwo
Clifford Lee: impressed by DarnationCredit: Grossick Racing Photography
Darnation delivered a sensational performance from the front under Clifford Lee to get off the mark at the second attempt in the 7f fillies’ novice.

Karl Burke’s daughter of Too Darn Hot was third on good ground at Haydock on her debut but relished the soft going on this occasion to pull ten lengths clear of favourite Nighteyes, who holds a Lowther entry.

On her previous start, Nighteyes was only three-quarters of a length behind Symbology, one of the market leaders for Ascot’s Group 3 Bateaux London Princess Margaret Stakes on Saturday, and the manner in which she was dispatched by Darnation impressed Lee.

“She was very good,” he told Racing TV. “The plan was always to go forward on her as she stays well. She was very green at Haydock on her first run but ran a fantastic race.

“Today she was surprising really, the way she picked up and really stayed on strongly. I felt like I went a nice even gallop and then I just tried to save a little bit to finish. But once I gave my filly a squeeze two-and-a-half down she’s picked up really well. She loved the ground, handled it nicely and did everything right."

Lee, who rides Coventry third Elite Status in Sunday's Group 3 Prix de Cabourg at Deauville, added:  “She’ll come on for the run and hopefully she’ll be all right. A bit of black type would be nice for her.”

Game makes breakthrough

Game Breaker was second to another Princess Margaret contender, Lunar Shine, on her previous visit to Thirsk but Ralph Beckett’s filly went one better in the feature 6f nursery to make a winning handicap debut under Ben Curtis.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 28 July 2023Last updated 19:17, 28 July 2023
