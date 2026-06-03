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Reportstoday
15:18 Nottingham

900,000gns breeze-up purchase makes perfect start for Crisfords to tee up Royal Ascot bid

Simon and Ed Crisford: train likely hot favourite Al Shaham
Simon and Ed Crisford: sent out Senorita Bonita to win at NottinghamCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
15:18 NottinghamFlat Turf, Maiden
Distance: 5fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Senorita Bonita
    fav10/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Fast Track
    6/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Terminology
    7/1
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Senorita Bonita, a 900,000gns breeze-up purchase, showed why connections took a shine to her when making a taking debut in the 5f fillies' maiden for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Partnered by Oisin Murphy, the Starspangledbanner filly won by a short head after being sent off the 10-11 favourite, but the bare result failed to tell the whole story.

Victorious Forever's filly was slowly into stride and dived left at the start. She showed plenty of greenness in the early stages of the race and Murphy had to be patient two furlongs out when looking to get a clean run. 

When the gap failed to materialise, Britain's champion jockey pulled her to the outside and she showed a blistering turn of foot to get up in the closing stages.

Simon Crisford told Racing TV: "Midway through the race it wasn't looking very hopeful and we couldn't get the cover we really wanted. She's had to do it the hard way and I think her turn of foot was exceptional.

"What pleased me the most was her temperament. I think she'll improve a lot mentally and physically and I think she's a filly with a great future ahead of her."

The race has a good roll of honour including Leovanni, who went on to win the Queen Mary Stakes. Royal Ascot is on the cards for Senorita Bonita and it will be a question of whether to go for the Queen Mary or the Albany Stakes.

Crisford said: "Whether she's a five or six furlong filly remains open. I think we'll see when she gets home and decide future plans once we've discussed it with her owners."

Read more:

'Good horses should win from any draw' - excitement builds at Epsom as Anna Lisa Balding weighs in on Britain's leading Derby hope 

Andrew Balding strikes in Italian Derby - days before Item bids for Classic glory at Epsom 

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15:18 NottinghamPlay
British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (GBB/IRE Incentive Race)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Senorita Bonita
    fav10/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Fast Track
    6/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Terminology
    7/1
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