71 per cent strike-rate! Eve Johnson Houghton's terrific track record this year continues with a filly she 'couldn't believe the price of'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Eve Johnson Houghton enhanced her red-hot record at the track this year when Quisana bravely held on to win the 1m½f fillies' maiden.

The 7-1 chance had been runner-up in two of her first four starts, but she made it fifth time lucky when holding off the challenge of evens favourite Moonlit Surf by a neck under Charlie Bishop.

Quisana was the fifth winner from seven runners for Johnson Houghton at Nottingham this year. She has a £27.83 profit to a £1 level stake and is operating at a staggering 71 per cent strike-rate at the track in 2026.

The trainer said: "This used to be my really lucky track, and then for the last few years I just couldn't seem to have a winner there. Now this year, nearly everything I send there is winning. It's really weird, but you wouldn't have it any other way."

On the winner, she added: "She settled in front, which was absolutely key. I couldn't believe the price we were and couldn't work it out, but that has no bearing on me – I'm just thrilled to get her off the mark."

Millman making hay

Rod Millman's purple patch continued when Lola Da Valence impressively took the 6f fillies' novice.

Her four-and-a-half-length success took Millman's strike-rate over the last fortnight to 40 per cent.

Corso loves the course

Del Corso made it back-to-back course-and-distance victories when making all in the 1m2f handicap.

He completed a double for Kieran Shoemark and Ed Walker, who also struck with Mobadir in the 6f nursery.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.