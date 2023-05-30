Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:50 Redcar

67 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight - Sir Mark Prescott continues staggering run of form

Sir Mark Prescott: saddles a rare jumps runner on Sunday
Sir Mark Prescott: among the winners again at Redcar on TuesdayCredit: Laura Green
Play10 ran
14:50 Redcar1m 6f Flat, Handicap Maiden
Distance: 1m 6fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Pledgeofallegiance
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Fair Dinkum
    fav9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Book Of Tales
    13/2

Sir Mark Prescott's remarkable run of form continued when he landed a sixth winner from his last nine runners with Pledgeofallegiance's victory in the 1m6f maiden handicap.

The three-year-old won by two and a quarter lengths under Luke Morris and took Prescott's strike-rate to a staggering 67 per cent in the last fortnight, with four of those victories coming from his last five runners.

"He's a lovely, big horse and stays well," Morris told Racing TV. "He wasn't seen to his best at Lingfield last time due to the sharp nature of the track, which didn't suit him. He was shown to much better effect today.

"I learned plenty about him from last time. He's a stout stayer who grinds them into submission and his strongest part of the race was the last furlong."

Prescott had just a sole winner to his name this year before his red-hot form began with True Legend's win at Salisbury on May 18, with all his winners in the last two weeks ridden by Morris.

The jockey added: "It's great to see the horses progress into staying horses. We're lacking an Alpinista this year, but we have a lovely team of horses who will be able to win more races."

Twin strike

John and Thady Gosden enhanced their excellent strike-rate at Redcar since sharing a joint-licence to 50 per cent with a rapid double on the card.

They made it four winners from eight runners at the track with Burglar's novice victory and Spring Fever's success in the fillies' handicap, both over 1m2f.

First for Nicholls

Jack Nicholls enjoyed his first winner on his first ride when guiding Hurt You Never to victory in the 6f amateur jockeys' handicap. 

Son of winning trainer Adrian Nicholls, he followed in the footsteps of his sister, Mia, who rode her first winner in January. 

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 30 May 2023Last updated 18:17, 30 May 2023
icon
