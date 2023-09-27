£5,000 buy Wasdell Dundalk lands course hat-trick for trainer Lisa Harrison

Bargain buy Wasdell Dundalk gained a course hat-trick for Lisa Harrison in the feature 3m handicap chase.

Harrison, who has nine horses in training at her Cumbria stable, bought Wasdell Dundalk for £5,000 out of Jonjo O’Neill’s yard last October.

Wasdell Dundalk returned to action in June and the recent switch to this longer trip has yielded three wins in just short of six weeks under Danny McMenamin. He scored by 14 lengths after challengers Haute Estime and Bodhisattva exited at the third-last.

Harrison, who last enjoyed a hat-trick with Green Zone in 2017, said: “We've freshened him up and he goes to the beach occasionally as part of his training and seems to be enjoying the job again. I wasn’t sure about the heavy ground for him, but he handled it.

“He’s a really easy horse to train and a lovely character. He’s been brilliant for us – it's absolutely fantastic to land the hat-trick.”

Smart prospect

El Elefante beat four Irish-trained rivals when scoring by 24 lengths in the five-runner 2m4f mares’ novice hurdle, taking her record to 3-3 for Lucinda Russell and initiating a 49-1 treble for the trainer in the hands of Derek Fox.

The Stephen Mulqueen-ridden Thunder In Milan sealed a double for Russell when beating stablemate Hector Master in the 2m4f handicap chase, and she enjoyed another one-two in the 2m handicap hurdle when Fox’s mount Thereisnodoubt prevailed from Cuban Cigar.

Double delight

Uncle Bert and Awesome Foursome secured a handicap hurdle double from two runners on the six-race card for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies.

