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Reportstoday
14:10 Leicester

400,000gns buy cut to 12-1 from 33 for Albany after debut win for George Boughey

George Boughey with 1st lot at Craven House Stables Newmarket 12.5.26 Pic: Edward Whitaker
George Boughey: targeting the Albany with LibertangoCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play8 ran
14:10 LeicesterFlat Turf, Maiden
Distance: 6fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Libertango
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Savage Mariner
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Captaincy
    18/1
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Libertango advertised her Royal Ascot credentials with a debut success for George Boughey in the 6f maiden.

The daughter of No Nay Never was a 400,000gns buy for owner Vefa Ibrahim Araci at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up sale last month and scored by a length and a half under Billy Loughnane.

Paddy Power cut her to 12-1 (from 33) for the Albany Stakes on June 19.


Boughey said: “She’s very straightforward and has found everything so easy since we’ve had her. It was too good to be true how relaxed she was so it was nice to see it on the track and she’ll make into an Albany filly.

“She was bought to try and win a maiden and go to Royal Ascot so that’s what we’ll do. She’s got the make-up and the brain to go there.”

Newcomers filled the first three places ahead of the 8-13 favourite Victory Gold, who had finished second on his debut at Ascot, in fourth.

Loughnane said on Racing TV: “I’ve sat on her a lot in her work at home and she had been pleasing us. It was a tough ask on her debut against the boys and with a level of form to run to and she was a little bit green but when I gave her a flick she really let down well.”

Read more:

Haydock's two-day weekend meeting cancelled after failed inspection - as investigation into hole found on track continues 

John Gosden 'very happy' with Oaks chance Legacy Link after Epsom workout - as Amo's big Derby hope is also put through his paces 

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14:10 LeicesterPlay
British EBF Maiden Stakes (GBB/IRE Incentive Race)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Libertango
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Savage Mariner
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Captaincy
    18/1
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