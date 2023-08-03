Nostrum beaten as Epictetus and Frankie Dettori stun odds-on favourite in Thoroughbred Stakes

Epictetus and Frankie Dettori bounced back from a disappointing run at Royal Ascot to claim the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes for trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Sent off at 6-1, Epictetus tracked the front-running Nostrum who went off a very strong 4-6 market leader. Inside the furlong pole, Dettori and his mount quickened past the Juddmonte runner to win by a length.

Dettori said: “We tried to stretch him [in distance] but it didn’t work out. John and Thady decided to drop him back to a mile and it worked today. Once I got the gap it was up to him to do the rest and he showed a good turn of foot.

“Now we have got the distance right for him we can concentrate on the mile races. We know he handles soft ground and now we have the trip right we can go to town in those races.”

Thady Gosden highlighted a potential return to Goodwood to contest the Group 2 Celebration Mile on 26 August next, a target that Dettori also mentioned.

Gosden told ITV Racing: “I thought it was a perfect ride and a bit of a Houdini move there a furlong out. The Celebration Mile could be a good race for him next.”

Much of the interest in the build-up to the Group 3 contest had been Nostrum's defection from the Sussex Stakes to contest today's race. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Kingman proved a disappointing favourite as he was unable to match Epictetus' finishing effort on rain-softened ground.

