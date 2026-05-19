22nd time lucky! Whiteley Way backed into 9-2 from 11 and breaks her maiden for 'relieved' trainer

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Having been denied in a photo two starts ago, Whiteley Way landed a gamble to break her maiden at the 22nd attempt in division one of the 7½f handicap.

The five-year-old had been as big as 11-1 in the morning, but she was backed into 9-2 and justified that support under Finley Marsh, who enjoyed a winner on what was his first ride for trainer Gary Brown.

Three runners were withdrawn from the contest because of the ground, but Whiteley Way’s previous best runs had come on slower surfaces and the rain aided her cause as she scored by a length.

Brown said: “The mare deserved to win and I’m relieved to see her get her head in front. She’s been so unlucky; two starts ago at Kempton she sat in the stalls and gave the field ten lengths and lost it in a photo.

“Everything fell into place for her and she was expected to win. When the rain was falling in the morning, it was only going to help her chance; the conditions were in her favour."

Mighty Ruler fell and crashed through the rail in an incident around a furlong and a half from home, but both the gelding and his rider Kaiya Fraser were unharmed.

Marsh doubled up when partnering the Harry Charlton-trained Thanos to a six-length success in the 7f handicap.

Cunha collects

Hengest overcame a 5lb penalty to record back-to-back wins in the 1m3½f handicap under Luke Morris.

The success continued a strong run of form for trainer Dylan Cunha who, after saddling two winners from 36 runners in April, boasts a 23 per cent strike-rate (7-30) this month.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.