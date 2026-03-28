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Reportstoday
15:05 Curragh
premium

2,000 Guineas dream is over for Albert Einstein - so where does the Classic value lie now?

Robbie Wilders with his take on a new-look ante-post market

Albert Einstein: top juvenile at Ballydoyle?
Albert Einstein: disappointed at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
15:05 CurraghFlat Turf, Listed
Distance: 7fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Big Gossey
    25/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4East Hampton
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Neolithic
    28/1
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Anyone who joined the 2,000 Guineas gamble on Albert Einstein amid Aidan O’Brien’s relentless promotion of his unbeaten colt will be licking their wounds after his lethargic sixth in the Gladness Stakes. Yet his laboured showing wouldn’t have surprised the rest of us.

Albert Einstein lacked the substance to be such a warm 2,000 Guineas favourite and he might always be happier sprinting. He crafted his lofty reputation as a ball of speed and I suspect the revised Commonwealth Cup plan will prove more suitable after he appeared to get stuck in the mud at the Curragh.

The layers have adjusted their 2,000 Guineas market to shorten many of the main protagonists, so where does the value lie now?

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15:05 CurraghPlay
1xBet.ie Supports Irish Racing Gladness Stakes (Listed Race)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Big Gossey
    25/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4East Hampton
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Neolithic
    28/1
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