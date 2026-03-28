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2,000 Guineas dream is over for Albert Einstein - so where does the Classic value lie now?
Robbie Wilders with his take on a new-look ante-post market
- 1st3Big Gossey25/1
- 2nd4East Hampton9/1
- 3rd10Neolithic28/1
Anyone who joined the 2,000 Guineas gamble on Albert Einstein amid Aidan O’Brien’s relentless promotion of his unbeaten colt will be licking their wounds after his lethargic sixth in the Gladness Stakes. Yet his laboured showing wouldn’t have surprised the rest of us.
Albert Einstein lacked the substance to be such a warm 2,000 Guineas favourite and he might always be happier sprinting. He crafted his lofty reputation as a ball of speed and I suspect the revised Commonwealth Cup plan will prove more suitable after he appeared to get stuck in the mud at the Curragh.
The layers have adjusted their 2,000 Guineas market to shorten many of the main protagonists, so where does the value lie now?
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