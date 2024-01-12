2.8 million guineas Godolphin buy Kalidasa makes successful debut at Wolverhampton

Kalidasa , last year's Tattersalls Book 1 sale-topper at 2.8 million guineas, made a successful debut at Wolverhampton on Friday night.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt raced prominently and travelled strongly into contention under David Probert in the 1m½f maiden.

Kalidasa, who returned the 1-3 favourite, took some time to hit full stride in the home straight but picked up well inside the final furlong to beat the twice-raced Alvesta by a length and a half.

Probert said on Sky Sports Racing: "I'm very privileged to have been given the opportunity to ride him and he's a lovely, well-bred horse.

"He was very professional. He was in a good rhythm throughout and hopefully has a bright future.

"He's a big, good-looking horse and I'm sure he'll take a big step forward for that. He was very uncomplicated."

David Probert: rode Kalidasa on debut Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kalidasa is bred on the highly successful Frankel-Dubawi nick, one that has produced Adayar, Mostahdaf and Homeless Songs. He is out of So Mi Dar, who won the Musidora for owner-breeders the Lloyd-Webbers.

The Godolphin three-year-old was not the shortest-priced debutant to make a successful start in recent memory. Sleep Walk won at 1-9 at Bath in 2014, while Prince Connoisseur struck at odds of 2-9 at Dundalk in the same year.

