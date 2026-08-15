16-1 into 7-2! Melbourne Cup dream sparked after major gamble landed at Newbury

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The Lexus Melbourne Cup is the long-term aim for Wine Dark Sea , who was the subject of a major gamble when returning to form to land the Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Trained by Harry Charlton, the four-year-old opened up at 16-1 on Friday, but was very well backed in the lead-up to the race and obliged at 7-2 to register a third win in four starts this season.

Syndicate group Australian Bloodstock bought into Wine Dark Sea earlier this summer, and the A$10 million (£5.2 million) contest in November could be on the agenda for the Ulysses gelding, who was introduced at 20-1 by Coral for the big race.

Also on Australian Bloodstock's roster is the Joseph O'Brien-trained Al Riffa, who finished seventh when a leading contender for last year's Melbourne Cup but was ruled out of this year's race earlier this week .

Assistant trainer Matt Fielding said: "I believe the Melbourne Cup is the long-term aim. It would be a dream, and it's nice to have runners in big races across the world. He's won it well and galloped out very well to the line. Stamina wasn't an issue, and he enjoyed himself out front."

It was the first time Wine Dark Sea was tackling Group company, and asked if he was capable of handling that step, Fielding said: "Definitely. He was impressive at Carlisle and was going up in the weights. With Australian bloodstock buying into him as well, Group pattern is where he was going to go next."

The money on the day came late but relentlessly for Wine Dark Sea. Having closed on Friday night at a best-priced 14-1, he was around a 10-1 chance at midday and still 7-1 at 1.21pm, four minutes before the off, until the support piled in.

Wine Dark Sea is a 20-1 shot for the Melbourne Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Winning rider Hector Crouch added: "He was very tenacious. He was bought with the aim to go down to Melbourne and he needed to finish third or better today to qualify, so we've done a bit better than that. Hopefully he continues his progress down there."

Last year's Geoffrey Freer winner Furthur also travelled to Australia to run in the Melbourne Cup, finishing a creditable 11th at odds of 40-1.

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