'I couldn't believe the price' - 150-1 Valiant Force becomes joint biggest-priced Royal Ascot winner

Valiant Force sprang a sensational 150-1 shock in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday, becoming the joint-biggest priced Royal Ascot winner alongside Nando Parrado in the 2020 Coventry Stakes.

He was outsider of the field for the Group 2 contest, having finished second on his debut in a Listed contest and then only fifth in Group 3 company last time out.

But the two-year-old, who had a Betfair SP of 488 (487-1), was always to the fore under Rossa Ryan and held off 66-1 shot Malc in second by a length and a quarter, with 7-4 favourite Elite Status another half-length away in third. The Exacta paid £5,369.60 to a £1 unit stake.

It was a first Royal Ascot winner for Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing, which had Crispy Cat finish third in a controversial running of this race last year, when their colt was hampered by winner The Ridler who was allowed to keep the race by the stewards.

Valiant Force is trained in County Westmeath by Adrian Murray and his jockey told ITV Racing: "To be fair to the lads, they were confident he would run a big race.

"If you took away his last run at the Curragh, when he was on his own, he ran a stormer first time up in a Listed race, that's how much they thought of him.

Rossa Ryan celebrates after victory on Valiant Force in the Norfolk Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

"He's bred well, he's bred to be a sprinter, and he's something else to look at. He jumped well, did everything right. When I took the lead inside the two I was always in a rhythm and I probably could have won further if someone had come at me with a run. But he got the job done."

An emotional Joorabchian said: "We've been trying for a long time, we keep getting beat but we keep fighting back. Knock down and get up! Now we've done it, we've broken the duck, let's move on from there. I'm grateful to everyone on the team."

Murray, who has been training for more than 15 years, had Bucanero Fuerte finish third here in the Coventry Stakes two days ago and admitted: "I can't believe it. I fell into racing by accident. A friend of mine got me involved in the Flat. It's magic. We were third here on Monday and I wondered if that would ever happen again.

"We knew he was a nice horse and I couldn't believe the price – he was only beaten less than a length by His Majesty first time out and he was 150-1 today. It didn't make sense – I knew he was much better than that.

"It's the stuff of dreams. It's great for the small man. I'm based in Mullingar and have had some right nice jumpers in the past. I love it, love racing."

Karl Burke was not dismayed by the defeat of Elite Status and said: "He's a lovely horse with a great future in front of him. He's a proper Group horse. He is a lovely horse and not the finished article yet."

Richard Fahey said of runner-up Malc: "I'm delighted, absolutely over the moon."

Highly touted US challenger American Rascal beat only one home and jockey Joel Rosario said: "He broke real well out of there and they kind of got away a little bit from me. It was his first time here and it was all a little different for him. We will go on to the next one."

Reacting to the long-priced winner, Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: "Although an excellent result for the bookies, there were numerous very lucky retail and online punters in the UK and Ireland who had the winner with the biggest being £50 each-way.

"There have been plenty of shock winners this week already and today's 150-1 winner has spurred on some punters to start looking at similar priced-horses later in the day."

