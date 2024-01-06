Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:40 Wincanton

11-2 from 20-1! Dibble Decker rewards punters by landing 'fairly significant gamble' for in-form Tom Lacey

Dibble Decker (near) jumps the last and finds enough to repel Iconic Muddle (far right) and Georges Saint (centre) at Wincanton
Dibble Decker (left): jumps the last and finds enough to repel Iconic Muddle and Georges Saint at WincantonCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play7 ran
14:40 Wincanton2m 4f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Dibble Decker
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Iconic Muddle
    17/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Georges Saint
    fav2/1

Dibble Decker came out on top of a magnificent three-way finish with Iconic Muddle and Georges Saint to land a gamble in the feature 2m4f handicap chase for Stan Sheppard and Tom Lacey.

It was a fifth win for Dibble Decker, who was as big as 20-1 in the morning but returned a starting price of 11-2. The eight-year-old travelled best and fended off the two duelling greys to win by half a length and a head.

"It was a fairly significant gamble, but I have absolutely no idea where it came from," Lacey said. "I think the tongue-tie has aided him as he certainly hit the line harder than he has done previously. I thought he jumped very well and toughed it out."

It was Lacey's third winner from his last eight runners, meaning he is operating at an impressive 38 per cent strike-rate, and he also outlined plans for some of his stable's leading lights.

He said: "Tea Clipper is going hunter chasing with a view to going to Cheltenham and Aintree, Blow Your Wad will go to Kempton for the Pendil and then Aintree, and Operation Manna could go to the £100,000 handicap hurdle at Sandown in February."

Lord on the up

A step up in class is on the cards for Lord Of Thunder, who took his hurdling record to two wins from four runs with a dominant performance in the opening 2m5½f novice hurdle.

The six-year-old travelled strongly and quickened stylishly after the second-last hurdle to beat Casual Observer by seven and a half lengths, a performance which left his rider Brendan Powell suitably impressed.

Lord Of Thunder: progressive hurdler for the Joe Tizzard team
Brendan Powell and Lord Of Thunder fly the final flight on the way to success at WincantonCredit: Edward Whitaker

"I think he's going in the right direction, he's improved since his last win," he told Racing TV. "He quickened up when I wanted him to from the back of two-out and he's put ten lengths between the others fairly rapidly. 

"Regardless of what he's beaten, he couldn't have done it much easier. He goes through this ground like it's good ground. He's quite exciting, I don't like to get too carried away but he's got a nice future. He's earned the right now to step up in grade."

Nolan double

Micheal Nolan will be hoping 2024 continues as it has begun as the rider partnered a double with successes aboard Mairis Icon in the 1m7f mares' novice hurdle and Daany in the 1m7f handicap hurdle.

Read these next:

Tracks want 'horrendous' storm woes to end before next week's meetings - but cold snap is on the way 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 6 January 2024inReports

Last updated 15:56, 6 January 2024

icon
14:40 WincantonPlay
Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap Chase7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Dibble Decker
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Iconic Muddle
    17/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Georges Saint
    fav2/1
more inReports
more inReports