11-1 into 6-4 favourite - big gamble landed on horse breaking maiden on his first start for 538 days

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A gamble was landed when Allibaba shed his maiden tag at the 14th attempt on his stable debut for Adrian Keatley after 538 days off the track.

The eight-year-old was as big as 11-1 on Friday morning but was backed into 6-4 favouritism before the off, despite failing to win any of his previous 13 races for Willie Mullins or, most recently, Philip Kirby before moving to Keatley's North Yorkshire yard.

Allibaba made most of the running and held off Lord Of The Glance's challenge in the home straight to win the 2m½f novice handicap hurdle by four and three-quarter lengths under Danny McMenamin.

The winning rider told Racing TV: "He’s won that well. I was speaking to Adrian on the way down and he was quietly confident he’d run a nice race. I didn’t know a lot about him until I sat on him, but it’s nice to get his head in front.

"He seemed to enjoy that ground and there'll be plenty of races for him to go for.”

McMenamin enjoyed a double on the card when steering Ryebridge to a gutsy victory in the 2m7f handicap hurdle for trainers Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith.

Cobden strikes

Harry Cobden made his sole ride on the card a winning one in the feature 3m handicap chase aboard Classic King .

Trained by Emma Lavelle, the eight-year-old went one better than when last seen in March and, despite making a few jumping mistakes, chased down Ira Hayes before getting the better of him after the last by two and a half lengths.

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