1,000gns buy takes flight on another Group race-winning day for Karl Burke

Karl Burke stayed close to home with the less-heralded Flight Radar as another triumphant Sunday confirmed him as a trainer firmly in the big time.

Seven days previously he won the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly and seven minutes earlier he scored his tenth Group-race success of the year with Poet Master in the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh.

But the Middleham trainer went to Redcar rather than Ireland and was delighted to see 1,000gns buy Flight Radar confirm the promise of his Haydock debut and land the 7f maiden.

"He did it really well," Burke said. "He ran a nice race first time out and finished off his race really well, so I was confident he'd go close today.

"He's a raw horse. He was one of the Titanium/John Dance horses that had to go to the sales and I couldn't believe I got him back so cheaply. I like him a lot."

Poet Master took the Group 2 Minstrel Stakes by three and three-quarter lengths, a day after stablemate Elite Status landed the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

"Poet Master had a few little issues, he's had a bit of treatment and it's obviously worked the oracle," the trainer said. "I wasn't surprised he ran well but I was surprised how well he did it.

"Elite Status is a very good horse and he deserves a chance at a Group 1. Hopefully he can win one."

Burke won 17 Group races and earned well over £3 million in British prize-money in 2023 and looks on course to beat both totals this year.

He said: "We just keep working away as we always have done but whenever you show someone around the yard they can't believe every name is a Group horse near enough. It's a great position to be in but we don't take it for granted."

What's the consolation

There was a smidgen of compensation for a near-miss in Saturday's £260,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint when Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle took division two of the £7,000 maiden with What's She At.

Their Vingegaard had looked poised to hit the jackpot at Newbury, only to be caught in the last few strides by Caburn.

"It was awful, wasn't it?" Doyle said of the runner-up. "Bless him, he tried so hard and didn't do a lot wrong, he just got nutted on the line. It was frustrating for everyone. He was in front everywhere but the line."

The rider had another scare on the way to scoring by three lengths on What's She At, her only mount on the course's circus family fun day.

"She was going quite nicely when she hit the furlong pole and saw the fair on the left and she just jammed on," she said. "She'd never been in front before and I had to keep her up to her work."

Relaxed filly wins again

Garifullina did her bit to advertise John Davies's talents by following up her Thirsk success in the 6f handicap.

The Darlington trainer said: "She suffered from ulcers last year, so we train her out of the field and it relaxes her."

