100-1 shot has win overturned in stewards' room as Rebecca Curtis ends three-month drought with 509-1 double
- 1st4House Of Stories9/1
- 2nd5Mad Mike100/1
- 3rd2Doyen Quest10/1
Mad Mike was denied a huge 100-1 shock in a dramatic second division of the 2m3½f maiden hurdle after House Of Stories was promoted to winner following a stewards' inquiry.
Trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, Mad Mike had finished a nose in front of the Rebecca Curtis-trained House Of Stories, but bumped his rival at the final hurdle. He was then demoted to second following a lengthy inquiry, with House Of Stories giving Curtis a welcome first winner since October.
She said: "I was delighted to get it as we've been having so many bloody seconds lately. I wasn't convinced we'd get it watching it live, but my mind changed after seeing the replay. He was badly interfered with and it might've stayed the same had he been beaten a neck, but he was only done by a nose.
"Ben [Jones, jockey] was quite confident we'd get it in the end, and Matt Chapman [Sky Sports Racing presenter] was convinced it'd be overturned."
The eight-year-old was a point-to-point winner over 3m in Ireland, and Curtis expects him to thrive when stepped up in trip.
She added: "He's a really nice horse who's going to make a cracking chaser. Staying trips will be his game and he loves this testing ground. He's definitely one for the future."
Curtis and Jones completed a 509-1 double when outsider Valens Bruyee impressively landed the 2m novice hurdle at 50-1, with the 1-4 favourite Kourosh well beaten in third.
Hobbs and White's luck had earlier been in on the card when Livin on Luco took the opening division of the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.
Course specialist
Bells Of Peterboro picked up a third course win with an easy success in the 2m7½f novice handicap chase.
Published on 24 January 2024inReports
Last updated 14:54, 24 January 2024
