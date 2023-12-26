Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:20 Leopardstown

1-2 favourite Facile Vega finishes last of four as Found A Fifty lands Grade 1 novice chase

Found A Fifty: won the Grade 1 novice chase under Jack Kennedy
Found A Fifty: won the Grade 1 novice chase under Jack KennedyCredit: Patrick McCann
Found A Fifty lowered the colours of 1-2 favourite Facile Vega when landing the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

Facile Vega joined the winner on the approach to the turn to the home straight but had no response to Patrick Mullins' urgings in the straight, eventually finishing last of four.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Found A Fifty gained a second win from three chase starts under Jack Kennedy, keeping on best after the last to score by a length and a half.

My Mate Mozzie finished off well for second and Facile Vega's stablemate Sharjah was third.

Found A Fifty was cut to 10-1 (from 50) for the Arkle with Betfair Sportsbook. Facile Vega drifted to 8-1 (from 11-4) for the same race with Coral.

It was the first defeat for Facile Vega since his second in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 26 December 2023inReports

Last updated 14:59, 26 December 2023

