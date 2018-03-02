Rapid Redicean slashed for Triumph Hurdle after extending unbeaten record

Redicean and Wayne Hutchinson clear away from the Adonis field at Kempton

Anyone who had Apple’s Shakira down as a Cheltenham Festival banker before the Betdaq-backed Adonis Juvenile Hurdle may well be thinking again after watching Redicean emerge as a genuine rival with a smart success in the colours of Apple Tree Stud.

Victory made it three from three over hurdles for Alan King’s four-year-old and propelled him into the slipstream of Apple’s Shakira in the Triumph market as he was cut into the general 5-1 second favourite (from 10).

With no fewer than six Triumph winners and two subsequent Champion Hurdle heroes featuring on the Adonis roll of honour since 1994, there is good reason for connections to fancy their chances at next month’s festival.

“That was lovely,” said King, who led the winner in with a beaming smile. “His jumping was very, very slick today, both when he was long and when he got in tight. He was quick through the air and I couldn’t be more pleased.”

It was a fourth win in the the race for King, who will be chasing his third victory in the Triumph on March 16, having completed the Adonis-Triumph double with Penzance in 2005.

King added: “He got 1m6f on the Flat so he’s going to stay and I’m not worried about the hill at Cheltenham with him. Penzance had never seen a hill and he won a Triumph.

“He’s handled winter ground and that was the best ground he’s raced on today so I’m relaxed about that too. He hasn’t beaten much before today and he’s come through it very well.”

Happy days: Redicean and his groom Valentino after the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle

Redicean's groom Valentino Kovalenko, from Ukraine, sported a similar grin to King after victory, having collected a £2,000 bonus from the sponsors.

Number two on the racecard, Redicean carried a gold saddle cloth to mark Betdaq cutting commission on bets on all sports and markets to a flat-rate two per cent. A winner successful in one of the day's ITV4 televised races and carrying the gold cloth earned their groom £2,000.

"It's amazing," said Kovalenko, who has been with King for four years having previously worked for Barry Hills and Tom Dascombe on the Flat.

He added: "I was aware of the bonus, which is a great initiative and I'm so happy. Working for Alan and looking after Redicean is really enjoyable; he's an aeroplane."