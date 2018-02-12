Rain claims Tuesday's jumps cards but prospects look brighter for rest of week

Musselburgh: the ongoing row is a disaster for the course, says Carol Mitchell

Jump racing has a blank day on Tuesday but prospects look brighter for the rest of the week.

Tuesday's meetings at Lingfield and Ayr were cancelled on Monday, with neither track raceable after heavy rain, leaving the all-weather fixture at Southwell keeping the show on the road.

The big meetings in Britain on Saturday are at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton, and while conditions will likely be testing all round, the forecast is encouraging.

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels said on Monday: "We're soft at the moment with some rain forecast tonight and tomorrow, but we've no issues.

"There might be some ground frost on Friday but it's set to warm up after that."

At Haydock the ground was given as heavy on Monday, and is likely to remain so.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "We should have no problems about getting the meeting on, but it's certain to be heavy. We're due some rain in midweek, but not a lot of low temperatures.

"We've not lost a meeting so far this winter but one implication of that is that the ground is quite cut up."

At Wincanton the ground was soft, heavy in places on Monday, and while there may be heavy rain on Wednesday, it is due to be mainly dry from Thursday onwards.

The Wincanton feature is the Grade 2 Betway Kingwell Hurdle, with the 11 entries on Monday including Call Me Lord, Cliffs Of Dover and Ch'Tibello.

Jumping will hopefully resume at Towcester, Musselburgh and Fairyhouse on Wednesday, with Musselburgh clerk of the course Harriet Graham saying on Monday: "We're pretty hopeful as most of the snow that's forecast is to the west and, as we're on the coast, it usually falls as rain by the time it reaches us.

"It may dip just below freezing on Wednesday morning but it's forecast to be 6C come the first race."

