Racing Post writers in running for prestigious awards

Edward Whitaker, Tom Kerr and Patrick McCann with their trophies at the 2016 HWPA Awards

Tom Kerr, the reigning racing writer of the year, heads a strong nomination for the Racing Post in the 2017 Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club Horserace Writers & Photographers Association Derby Awards.at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Monday.

Kerr picked up the Clive Graham Trophy last year and is joined by Racing Post colleagues Chris McGrath, a dual winner of the top prize, and Peter Thomas. Emma Berry of the Thoroughbred Daily News is also nominated.

Racing Post also has contenders for the reporter of the year title with industry editor Bill Barber and David Carr nominated for the John Oaksey Trophy. Marcus Armytage of the Daily Telegraph and the Guardian’s Chris Cook complete the field.

The Racing Post is also strongly represented in the photography awards, with Patrick McCann nominated for photographer of the year and also in the picture of the year category, which he won last year, alongside colleague Edward Whitaker.

Public to have say on Towcester hotel plan

Trustees of Towcester racecourse will propose to the public plans for a hotel and improvements to the track and greyhound facilities on Tuesday.

The event will take place at the course between 12.30pm and 8pm and members of the public will be able to meet the project team and ask any questions.

Creating office and retail space, improving links between the course and town and making better use of local land are also among the proposals.

Another champagne awards night

The ROA Horseracing Awards takes place on Thursday at the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane. Tickets cost £185 per person or £1,700 for a table of ten (both including VAT) and include a three-course meal and half a bottle of wine per person.

There will be a champagne reception at 7pm before the awards, which will be followed by a cocktail and whisky bar, accompanied by a live band.