Racing beats the elements as Lingfield passes morning inspection

Southwell, where attentions will turn to the turf

Turf racing returns on Monday with Lingfield joining Southwell in hosting a jumps fixture after passing a morning inspection.

Conditions will be testing and Lingfield clerk of the course George Hill wrote on Twitter: "Racing goes ahead. Heavy [on the turf] standard [all-weather]. Slight ground frost on the cottage bend and up the hill."

With the worst of the conditions behind us, there are no anticipated problems on the all-weather, either at Wolverhampton or Kempton.

The latter is a jumpers' bumper meeting, which with the best will in the world we may not have any further need for after today.

Going report

Kempton (first race at: 2.00)

Standard to slow

Lingfield (2.10)

Heavy (standard on the all-weather). GoingStick 5.8.

Second hurdle up the hill will be omitted.

Race distances:

Race 2 & 4: +15 yards

Race 3 & 7: -17 yards

Race 5: -25 yards

Race 6: +20 yards

Southwell (2.20)

Soft, heavy in places

First fence and hurdle in the back straight will be omitted.



Wolverhampton (5.45)

Standard

Market movers

2.30 Kempton: Tommy Silver into 2-5 (from 1-2)

3.30 Kempton: Zubayr into 7-4 (from 9-4)

7.15 Wolverhampton: Sunshineandbubbles into 2-1 (from 11-4)

Final thought

On the day that turf racing returns after a week's absence, four of the countries five all-weather courses are due to race. It's a mildly cruel joke from the fixture list, but we will accept it just to see horses on grass again.